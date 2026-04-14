<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya dist): Two people suffered burn injuries while walking over embers during the Sri Muthu Maramma Kondotsava and Karaga Mahotsava held in Srirangapatna, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> district, on Tuesday.</p><p>B Kumar, also known as Muthu Marammana Guddappa, who was carrying the ‘karaga’ and walking on the embers lost balance and fell on it, after his dhoti got entangled to his feet. He fell flat on the fire, along with the karaga on his head.</p>.TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Bank accounts of accused being scrutinised.<p>Kumar’s sister Rajeshwari immediately jumped on to the embers to rescue him. Acting swiftly, the devotees rescued both, by lifting them from the pit of embers. </p><p>Kumar has suffered burns on his arms and legs while Rajeshwari also sustained burn injuries on her legs. They have been admitted to Srirangapatna town hospital for treatment. They will be shifted to KR Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Wednesday, for further treatment, officials said.</p>