Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two injured after slipping on embers during temple fest in Karnataka's Mandya

Kumar’s sister Rajeshwari immediately jumped on to the embers to rescue him.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 16:53 IST
Karnataka NewsMandya

Follow us on :

Follow Us