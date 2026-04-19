<p>Manvi (Raichur district): Two kids died while three others sustained grievous injuries after a name plaque of a community hall in Bailmarchad village of Manvi taluk collapsed on them on Friday night.</p>.<p>Vishwanath Ramalinga (9) and Sanvitha Peddaiah (2) died on the spot. Basamma Hanumantaraya (40), Lakshmi Hanumantaraya and Yellamma Sanna Veeresh (3), who suffered serious injuries in the incident, have been rushed to OPEC Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Raichur.</p>.Karnataka: Clashes between two groups over community hall construction .<p>The incident occurred when the victims, along with villagers, were watching Bayalata being performed in front of the community hall. The name plaque suddenly collapsed killing two kids on the spot and injuring three others.</p>