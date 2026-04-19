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Two kids die as community hall name plaque collapses in Karnataka village

The name plaque suddenly collapsed killing two kids on the spot and injuring three others.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:04 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:04 IST
KarnatakaAccident

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