Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two killed in chemical tank explosion in Karnataka's Mandya

The bodies were totally mangled due to the impact of the explosion.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 10:07 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us