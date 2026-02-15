<p>Mandya: Two labourers were killed on the spot, when a chemical tank exploded, at Karekatte village, Basaralu hobli, in Mandya taluk on Sunday. </p><p>The labourers are said to be from Bihar and were identified as Akash (26) and Kallukhan (27). Their bodies were totally mangled due to the impact of the explosion. </p><p>Four others Khasim, Ravi, Mahantesh and Rajeev Kumar, who were also working there, have been seriously injured and have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. </p><p>It is said that the work of shifting the materials of the factory at Karekatte to another place was in progress from the last one month. On Sunday, the chemical tank was being removed when the mishap occurred, as it exploded. </p>.BJP's Sunil Kumar demands forensic probe into 'fake' transfer note linked to Karnataka CMO.<p>It may be mentioned that there was a chemical leak at the same factory four years ago in 2022 that destroyed crops and killed two dogs. It also had an impact on the health of the people living in the area.</p><p>After the incident, there was stiff opposition for reopening the factory. Mandya district administration had even provided compensation to the crop loss. Officially, the factory did not start functioning again. Hence, the owners had resorted to shift the factory to another place, when another mishap occurred on Sunday. </p>