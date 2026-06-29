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Homeindiakarnataka

Two killed, several injured as KSRTC bus topples in Karnataka's Kollegal

Puttananjamma (60), an anganwadi worker from Bheema Nagar in Kollegal town, and Mahesh (59), of Kuderu village, are the deceased.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:39 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad accidentChamarajanagarKollegal

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