Two killed, several injured as KSRTC bus topples in Karnataka's Kollegal

<p>Kollegal (Chamarajanagar dist): Two people were killed on the spot, while several others were injured, when a KSRTC bus toppled near Madhuvanahalli in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.</p><p>Puttananjamma (60), an anganwadi worker from Bheema Nagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kollegal">Kollegal</a> town, and Mahesh (59), of Kuderu village, are the deceased.</p><p>The bus was bound for Kollegal from Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle resulting in the mishap. </p>.Biker killed after collision with college bus, Minister Khader orders action against driver.<p>According to the police, 41 people sustained injuries while two people died on the spot. It is said that 67 people were travelling in the bus, when the mishap occurred. While 29 injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Kollegal, 12 people have been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. </p><p>The bus driver has fled from the spot, after the mishap. Kollegal rural police have registered a case.</p>