JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two killed, three injured in road accident in Karnataka

According to police they were heading home along after attending 'Kambala' event, the buffalo race from coastal Karnataka happening for the first time in Bengaluru.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 07:06 IST

Follow Us

Tumakuru, Karnataka: Two people were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling crashed into a borewell lorry near Kunigal in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, Kishan Shetty (20) and Philip Nery (32), both hailing from Dakshina Kannada, were heading home along with three others after attending 'Kambala' event, the buffalo race from coastal Karnataka happening for the first time in Bengaluru.

The vehicle met with an accident at about 2.30 am near Kunigal killing Shetty and Nery on the spot.

Soon after receiving the information, the Kunigal police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies from the mangled vehicle. The injured were sent to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 November 2023, 07:06 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaCar accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT