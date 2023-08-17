Two minors & youth arrested for having unnatural sex with mentally disabled minor in Afzalpur taluk

Two minor boys and a youth have been arrested by the police in connection with having unnatural sex with a mentally disabled minor boy in Udachan village of Afzalpur taluk on Wednesday. The victim's father has lodged a complaint in the Afzalpur police station.
Afzalpur station Inspector Pandit Sagar said that a youth and a minor boy had recorded a video while another minor boy was having unnatural sex with the mentally disabled person. He also said that both the minor boys arrested in the case have been sent to a remand home and the youth has been handed over to judicial custody.
A case has been registered under article 377 of IPC. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other police officials visited the village.