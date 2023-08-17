Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Two minors & youth arrested for having unnatural sex with mentally disabled minor in Afzalpur taluk

A case has been registered under article 377 of IPC. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other police officials visited the village.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 16:20 IST

Two minor boys and a youth have been arrested by the police in connection with having unnatural sex with a mentally disabled minor boy in Udachan village of Afzalpur taluk on Wednesday. The victim's father has lodged a complaint in the Afzalpur police station.

Afzalpur station Inspector Pandit Sagar said that a youth and a minor boy had recorded a video while another minor boy was having unnatural sex with the mentally disabled person. He also said that both the minor boys arrested in the case have been sent to a remand home and the youth has been handed over to judicial custody.

A case has been registered under article 377 of IPC. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other police officials visited the village.

(Published 17 August 2023, 16:20 IST)
KarnatakaCrimeSection 377

