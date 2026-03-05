Two months into 2026, Karnataka records 2,378 drug-related cases

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 2,378 drug-related cases this year, between January and February. </p>.<p>Compared to 4,187 cases in 2024 and 6,825 cases in 2025, cases registered in the state under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are on the rise. </p>.<p>With focused enforcement drives, Karnataka is likely to see the highest number of drug-related cases in 2026, predicted DG&IGP M A Saleem. </p>.<p>"If you are to extrapolate this figure, the state will likely see 15,000 cases this year, equal to the cases recorded in states like Rajasthan and Punjab. This might lead to a perception that cases are rapidly rising, but at the core, we want to end this once and for all," he told a media interaction on Wednesday. </p>.Decentralised, digital: Karnataka’s drug menace.<p>He highlighted the efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force set up last year. </p>.<p>"The public has become aware of these crimes. As a result, certain crimes which were common earlier such as siphoning off money from babnk accounts, credit card scams or digital arrest scams, are coming down. But the nature of the scams keeps evolving," he said. </p>.<p>On Bengaluru's traffic, he said, "The problem with Bengaluru is that it is a radial city, neither circular nor vertical. So, to travel from point A to point B, people unnecessarily travel extra. For example, if one has to travel from Jayanagar to Malleswaram, he or she has to come to the city centre. This is the system we've inherited, and we're trying to do what suits it best". </p>