Two more landslides in Karnataka's Sakleshpur taluk

Hassan-Mysuru: Heavy rains continued to lash Karnataka's Hassan district on Monday. As a result of the incessant downpour throughout the night, two more landslide incidents occurred in Sakleshpur taluk.

Road connectivity between Baarli-Mallagadde-Kaadumane, Sullakki-Mailahalli, Alur-Belur-Konerlu and other villages was hit as a result of the landslide that occurred between Kumbaradi and Haarle estate there. The Yeththinahole pipeline next to the road has also been affected.