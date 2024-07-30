Home
Two more landslides in Karnataka's Sakleshpur taluk

Six vehicles were trapped under the mud as a result of the landslide.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 09:30 IST

Hassan-Mysuru: Heavy rains continued to lash Karnataka's Hassan district on Monday. As a result of the incessant downpour throughout the night, two more landslide incidents occurred in Sakleshpur taluk.

Road connectivity between Baarli-Mallagadde-Kaadumane, Sullakki-Mailahalli, Alur-Belur-Konerlu and other villages was hit as a result of the landslide that occurred between Kumbaradi and Haarle estate there. The Yeththinahole pipeline next to the road has also been affected.

Due to the landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 near Doddathappale in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday afternoon, vehicular movement has been stopped. Six vehicles including one tanker, a lorry, and two cars were trapped under the mud.

Though few people were stuck inside those vehicles, they are now safe.

Meanwhile outflow at Hemavathy increased outflow to 73,800 cusec.

