Two more landslides in Karnataka's Sakleshpur taluk

Hassan-Mysuru: Heavy rains continued to lash Karnataka's Hassan district on Monday. As a result of the incessant downpour throughout the night, two more landslide incidents occurred in Sakleshpur taluk.
Road connectivity between Baarli-Mallagadde-Kaadumane, Sullakki-Mailahalli, Alur-Belur-Konerlu and other villages was hit as a result of the landslide that occurred between Kumbaradi and Haarle estate there. The Yeththinahole pipeline next to the road has also been affected.
Due to the landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 near Doddathappale in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday afternoon, vehicular movement has been stopped. Six vehicles including one tanker, a lorry, and two cars were trapped under the mud.
Though few people were stuck inside those vehicles, they are now safe.
Meanwhile outflow at Hemavathy increased outflow to 73,800 cusec.
Published 30 July 2024, 09:30 IST