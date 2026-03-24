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Two people killed in private bus-lorry collision in Karnataka's Hassan

The bus, belonging to Durgamba Travels, was bound for Bengaluru from Mangaluru.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:49 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentHassan

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