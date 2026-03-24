<p>Hirisave (Hassan dist): Two people were killed while seven people were injured in a collision between a private bus and a lorry, near Ammakuteera layout, in Hirisave, Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased are Krishna Shetty and Madhu. The bus, belonging to Durgamba Travels, was bound for Bengaluru from Mangaluru. The bus tried to overtake another vehicle on National Highway 75, and rammed against a lorry from behind. While Krishna Shetty died on the spot, Madhu breathed his last in the hospital.</p>.PIL on conocarpus trees : Karnataka High Court asks authorities to review concerns.<p>The injured were shifted to Adichunchanagiri and other hospitals. There were 32 people in the bus, including the bus driver and conductor, according to the Police.</p><p><strong>Youth killed</strong></p><p>In another accident, a youth was killed in a collision between two cars near Mavanuru cross, in Alur taluk, Hassan district, on Tuesday. Anup Albert (27), is the deceased. Alur police have registered a case.</p>