Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two seriously injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Chamarajanagar

They were provided primary treatment at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and shifted to Mysuru for further treatment.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 01:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 01:03 IST
Karnataka NewsChamarajanagarLPG cylinder blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us