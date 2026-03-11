<p>Chamarajanagar: Two people have been seriously injured, when an LPG cylinder exploded, at Railway Layout, in Chamarajanagar, on Tuesday.</p>.Three of a family killed in LPG explosion in Bengaluru.<p>Paramesh and his wife Jyothi are the injured. They were provided primary treatment at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and shifted to Mysuru for further treatment.</p><p>The vessels, household equipment were destroyed in the mishap. As soon as the cylinder exploded, the neighbours rushed to their rescue and also doused the flames, averting a major tragedy. Town police visited the spot and a case was registered.</p>