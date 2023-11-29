JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two siblings die in lightning strike in Karnataka

They had gone to the paddy field to protect their crop as it was ready for harvesting.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 06:26 IST

Follow Us

Bhadravathi: Two siblings died after being struck by lightning in a paddy field at the Hunasekatte junction in Bhadravathi taluk on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Beeru and Suresh, aged between 30 and 32. They had gone to the paddy field to protect their crop as it was ready for harvesting.

They were struck by lightning and died on spot. They were shifted to the taluk general hospital.

Bhadravathi rural police registered a case and the investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 November 2023, 06:26 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT