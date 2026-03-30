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Two teenaged boys drown in Hidkal dam backwaters while swimming, 3 others rescued

Yamakanamaradi police have registered a case.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:46 IST
Karnataka NewsDrowningDam

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