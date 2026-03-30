Two teenaged boys drown in Hidkal dam backwaters while swimming, 3 others rescued

<p>Belagavi: Two boys who had ventured into backwaters of Hidkal dam for swimming to beat the heat drowned near Halgudnatti village in Hukkeri taluk on Monday. </p><p>The deceased were identified as Krishna Vithal Khanapure and Prajwal Mutteppa Gokak (14) residents of Dadbanatti village in Hukkeri.</p><p>Schools have been given summer vacation and group of five boys from Dadbanatti had ventured into the dam's backwaters for swimming. Three survived and two others drowned.</p>.Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, dies in drowning incident.<p>Three boys who survived were Mutruraj Bakul Gasti, Siddarth Basavaraj Panaguddi and Manjunath Tammanna Patrot resident of Dadbanatti. </p><p>Police Inspector Javed Mushapuri monitored the rescue operation of the survivors and also oversaw the process of fishing out the bodies of the two boys who drowned.</p><p>Yamakanamaradi police have registered a case.</p>