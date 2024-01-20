Two teenagers arrested in moral policing incident

Mangaluru: Three teenagers including a minor were arrested in connection with a moral policing incident which reportedly took place in Kadri park on Friday.

A 20 year-old student pursuing nursing degree had come to meet a friend, who is also studying nursing in a different college, at Kadri park.

Three teenagers, including a minor, confronted the students and after questioning them about their "purpose" for visiting the park, they assaulted the male student. The teens also took pictures, and videos of the two nursing students.

Based on a complaint Kadri police registered a case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (provocation to break public peace), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354 (b) (for using criminal force on a woman), 354 (d) (stalking) r/w 34 IPC.

Mangaluru Commisssioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said the accused teenagers Nithin (18), and Harsha (18) had been arrested. Another accused, a 17 year-old minor, was sent to a correction home for boys.