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Two warders, auto driver nabbed for smuggling banned items into Karnataka jail

Preliminary information suggests that the warders were supplying the items to inmates through the prison canteen.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:07 IST
KarnatakajailDharwad

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