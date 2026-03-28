<p>Dharwad: The Sub-urban police have arrested three persons, including two prison warders, on charges of smuggling banned items into the Central Jail here. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Addressing the media on Friday, Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that on March 8, Assistant Superintendent of the Prison Nirmala had lodged a complaint with the Sub-urban police regarding the smuggling of prohibited items into the jail.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Following an investigation, the police confirmed the illegal activity and registered a case. The arrested have been identified as warders Altaf Dawalasab Shekasanadi and Raju Basanagouda Solabannavar, along with autorickshaw driver Munir Betageri.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Police have also seized banned items worth Rs 75,000, including beedis, cigarettes, gutkha and lighters, along with the autorickshaw used for transportation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Preliminary information suggests that the warders were supplying these items to inmates through the prison canteen. Police said further investigation is needed to determine how the items were smuggled in despite strict security checks and whether they were being sold at higher prices inside the jail.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Commissioner noted that since it is an old prison, there is a possibility of such items being smuggled in by evading surveillance. He added that surprise inspections will be conducted to curb such activities.</p>