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Two women die in lightning strikes in Kalyana Karnataka

Several parts of Mumbai Karnataka, including Hubballi-Dharwad, also witnessed thundershowers. The evening showers brought some respite from the scorching heat in the twin cities.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:13 IST
Karnataka NewslightningDeathKalyana Karnataka

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