<p>Bengaluru: Two women died in lightning strikes as several parts of Kalyana Karnataka received rain, coupled with thunder and lightning, since Tuesday night.</p>.<p>Akshatha (18), a native of Hale Jogikallu in Sandur taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ballari">Ballari district</a>, killed in a lightning strike on Wednesday evening. Many parts of the taluk received thundershowers. Gusty winds brought down a banana plantation cultivated on one acre at Daulatpur. Tekkalakote town also received rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.</p>.<p>A 40-year-old woman was struck dead by lightning at Yarajanti village near Hatti Gold Mines in Raichur district. The incident occurred when Durgumma Sabayya was wrapping the heaps of fodder with a tarpaulin sheet.</p>.<p>Several parts of Mumbai Karnataka, including Hubballi-Dharwad, also witnessed thundershowers. The evening showers brought some respite from the scorching heat in the twin cities.</p>.Rain respite from scorching heat in north Karnataka.<p>Mangaluru city and parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district experienced thundershowers in the small hours of Wednesday. Five cars parked near the Ayyappa Swamy temple at Attavar in the city were damaged after a portion of the compound wall collapsed on them. Tiled roofs of two houses at Chammara Galli on Ratha Beedi were damaged after a full-grown peepal tree fell on them. Fortunately, all six occupants of the houses escaped unhurt in the incident. Two houses were damaged in the thunderstorm in Ullala taluk, according to the district administration.</p>.<p>Koppal records the highest max temp at 42.2 degrees Celsius</p>.<p>Kalyana Karnataka districts continued to reel under sweltering heat with temperatures going past 40 degrees Celsius. Koppal town recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Wednesday at 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalaburagi, which registered 40.2 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, maximum temperatures in Raichur, Ballari and Bidar remained below 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan and many parts of southern interior Karnataka recorded temperatures below 37º Celsius.</p>