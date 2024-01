Kalaburagi: Two-year old boy is died on the spot as school bus ran over him while he was playing outside the home at Sangameshwar colony on Wednesday.

The deceased boy is identified as Manoj Sharanappa. Reckless driving by the driver of National Public School is said to be the reason for the mishap.

Enraged over the incident, the residents have pelted stone at the vehicle damaging its window glasses.

Case is registered at Kalaburagi traffic police station-2.