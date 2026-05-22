Two youths drown in Cauvery river at picnic spot in Srirangapatna

<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya district): Two youths drowned in River Cauvery near the popular picnic spot Balamuru in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Thursday evening.</p><p>Mohan Kumar (21) of Kamaravadi village, Chamarajanagar district and Ravichandra (21) of Kallahalli village, Mysuru taluk, are the deceased.</p><p>While the body of Mohan Kumar was retrieved, search is on to trace the body of Ravichandra, according to KRS police.</p><p>Mohan Kumar and Ravichandra were the employees of Kaynes Technology in Mysuru along with Vikas of Chamarajanagar district. They had come to the spot on a motorbike on Thursday evening. They had got into Cauvery river for a swim near Yedathittu island, about one furlong distance from Balamuri waterfalls.</p>.Two engineering students drown in Bhadra canal near Karnataka's Channagiri .<p>According to Vikas who accompanied them, while swimming in the river, Ravichandra drowned. Mohan Kumar, who rushed to rescue him, also drowned. He immediately informed the Police. KRS police visited the spot and registered a case.</p><p>Even though the taluk administration has imposed restrictions at Balamuri and surrounding places, the tourists get into the river. People are losing lives due to the negligence of the officials, alleged the locals.</p>