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Homeindiakarnataka

Two youths drown in Cauvery river at picnic spot in Srirangapatna

The deceased were identified as one Mohan Kumar (21) of Kamaravadi village, Chamarajanagar district and Ravichandra (21) of Kallahalli village, Mysuru taluk.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:02 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaDrowning

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