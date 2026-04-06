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Udupi: Authorities detect malpractice during JEE Mains

Case registered
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaExamjee mains

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