<p>Udupi: Authorities detected an alleged attempt to use unfair means during the JEE Main examination at a centre in Manipal, leading to the registration of a complaint at Manipal police station. </p><p>In a complaint filed by VK Manohar Kumar (53), Assistant Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Hebri of Karkala taluk, he stated that he was deputed as an observer at the examination centre functioning at TMA Pai Polytechnic College, where the JEE Main examination was conducted under the supervision of the National Testing Agency on Sunday.</p>.Supreme Court asks RPSC to allow one aspirant instead of 713 to appear in exam.<p>The examination was organised in the morning and afternoon. About 149 candidates appeared in the morning session, while 133 candidates attended the afternoon session, which began at 3 pm. In accordance with examination rules, candidates were required to produce valid identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card along with their admit cards.</p><p>During the afternoon session, a candidate identified as Aridaman Singh Sang, hailing from Uttarakhand, was allegedly caught using a mobile phone. He is suspected to have taken photographs of the question paper displayed on the computer screen and attempted to share them.</p><p>Following the complaint, Manipal Police registered a case under Sections 3, 4, and 10 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. </p>