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Udupi district administration externs three history-sheeters

In line with the externment order, each individual has been relocated to different police station limits outside the Udupi district.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:07 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupi

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