<p>Udupi: The district administration has issued externment orders against three individuals with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/criminal">criminal</a> records in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a>.</p>.<p>The Special Executive Magistrate and SP issued externment orders against Sandesh and Sushanth from Hiriyadka Police Station limits, and Jabbar Hussain from Padubidri Police Station limits.</p>.<p>Jabbar Hussain, a resident of Nadsalu village in Kaup taluk, is a rowdy-sheeter at Padubidri Police Station. There are a total of 16 cases registered against him in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada districts, and Mangaluru city.</p>.Two outsourced staff booked in Udupi sub-registrar’s office file irregularities case.<p>Sandesh, a resident of Bommarabettu village in Udupi, under the jurisdiction of Hiriyadka Police Station, has five cases registered against him, and a rowdy sheet was opened in his name. Sushanth, a resident of Hiriyadka, has three cases registered against him.</p>.<p>In line with the externment order, each individual has been relocated to different police station limits outside the Udupi district.</p>.<p>Specifically, Jabbar Hussain was externed to the Pension Mohalla Police Station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district, Sandesh to the Thirthahalli Police Station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a> district, and Sushanth to the Sringeri Police Station limits in Chikkamagaluru district.</p>