Udupi district court receives hoax bomb threat again, fourth this week; police to conduct thorough checks daily

<p>Udupi: The Udupi District Court complex <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/hoax-bomb-threat-for-third-time-to-udupi-district-court-4056357">received a hoax bomb threat</a> for the fourth time in just over a week, triggering another round of security checks and prompting police to intensify their technical investigation into the repeated anonymous emails. According to police, an anonymous email claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the court premises was received by the court on Tuesday morning. After checking, police confirmed it as a hoax. </p>.Several courts receive hoax bomb threat e-mails across Karnataka.<p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the police technical team is actively investigating the source of the emails. He noted that similar bomb threat messages have been sent to several courts across the country in recent days and that the investigation is being carried out in coordination with central investigating agencies. </p><p>He said, "In view of the repeated fake bomb threat emails received by the Udupi District Court, we have decided to conduct a thorough security check of the court premises every morning before court proceedings begin. This will ensure that even if such threat emails are received, there will be no disruption to court functioning or judicial proceedings."</p>.Kodagu court receives another hoax bomb threat, Kendriya Vidyalaya evacuated as school also mentioned.<p>Following discussions with the Principal District and Sessions Judge, additional police personnel will be deployed and door-frame metal detectors will be installed on a temporary basis, subject to the availability of manpower and resources, he added. </p><p>"We are coordinating with police departments in other districts and states, as well as with central agencies, to trace the origin of these fake threat emails," Shankar said. </p>