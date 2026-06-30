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Homeindiakarnataka

Udupi district court receives hoax bomb threat again, fourth this week; police to conduct thorough checks daily

The security checks will ensure that even if such threat emails are received, there will be no disruption to court functioning or judicial proceedings, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:43 IST
Bomb threatUdupiBomb hoaxDistrict CourtsUdupi police

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