<p>Udupi: A f<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/financial-dispute">inancial dispute</a> between two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fishermen">fishermen</a> escalated into a violent altercation at Malpe harbour on Wednesday, leading to the registration of a case and counter case at the Malpe police station.</p> <p>According to the police, Harish and Jayesh Kotian, both engaged in the fishing business, were involved in a monetary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dispute">dispute</a>, with Jayesh allegedly owing money to Harish.</p>.<p>Around 11 am, while Harish was present at the auction dock in Malpe harbour, a group including Jayesh’s mother Bharathi Kotian, Uday Poojary alias Kori Uday, Shekhu Katapady and Purushottam reportedly arrived in a car and confronted him.</p> <p>The group allegedly abused Harish in Tulu and physically assaulted him. Harish complained that he was grabbed by the neck, pushed onto the concrete road.</p>.<p>Due to the assault he sustained injuries to private parts also. He further alleged that Jayesh attempted to attack him with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/knife">knife</a>, but he managed to escape.</p>.Bengaluru: Dispute between house owner, tenants over utility charges turn violent; FIR filed.<p>Following the incident, locals rushed Harish to a private hospital in Udupi for treatment. A video of the assault, reportedly recorded by bystanders has gone vital on social media.</p> <p>Based on Harish’s complaint, police have registered a case against Jayesh Kotian and others under relevant sections of the BNS including charges like attempt to murder.</p> <p> Bharathi Kotian filed a counter complaint against Harish, leading to the registration of another case under similar sections of the law.</p> <p>Police said both cases are under investigation and further action will be taken based on the investigation.</p>