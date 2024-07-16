Home
Udupi fire claims couple's life; their 2 children saved

Sources said that the last rites of both husband and wife will be held at Ramananda Shetty's original house in Pandubettu, Adi Udupi.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 10:53 IST

Udupi: Ashwini Shetty (43), who was seriously injured in the fire incident that occurred in Ambalapadi Gandhinagar house on Monday, died this afternoon as she did not respond to the treatment.

Ramananda Shetty, her husband who was in critical condition had died on Monday morning.

Sources said that the last rites of both husband and wife will be held at Ramananda Shetty's original house in Pandubettu, Adi Udupi.

Couple's two children Anshula Shetty and Abhik Shetty were saved from the fire that claimed their parents' lives.

Published 16 July 2024, 10:53 IST
