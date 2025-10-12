<p>Udupi: To check the menace of cybercrime, Udupi District police have rolled out a special awareness campaign till October 30.</p><p>The police will carry out intensive social media campaigns under the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month declared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar in a post on his official X handle said “Our aim is to create a cyber-safe Udupi district by spreading awareness among the public, students, and youth about safe internet practices. We invite everyone to join hands with us in this mission. Together, let’s make Udupi a model cyber-safe district.”</p>.Commission to recommend Tamil Nadu model for kids' digital safety in Karnataka.<p>He said that the campaign aims to make Udupi a model cyber-secure district by engaging citizens, especially youth and students, in fun and informative online activities. As part of the campaign, police sub-inspectors and staff will visit educational institutions to administer a cybersafety pledge and to create awareness among students on safe digital practices. Residents can also participate online by sharing creative reels, memes, drawings, photos, or videos that promote cybersafety awareness. Entries must be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or X using the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, and tagging the same to Udupi SP's official handle.</p><p>A cyber pledge link is also shared on social media. Participants who take the pledge will receive an e-certificate confirming their commitment to being cyberaware. The best two entries in each category, reels, memes, and drawings, will be felicitated at a special ceremony held at the SP's office by the end of this month.</p>