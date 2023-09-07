Udupi: Rathabeedhi soaks in the colours of Vitlapindi

The two-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations ended with the immersion of Sri Krishna’s clay statue in Udupi Krishna Temple pond, Madhwa Sarowar, on Thursday.

‘Sri Krishna Leelotsava,’ also known as ‘Vitlapindi’ or ‘Mosarukudike Habba,’ drew thousands of devotees. The Car Street was decorated with flowers and ‘Tulasi’ leaves. The cultural festivities and tiger dances were a huge draw among the devotees.