Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Udupi: Rathabeedhi soaks in the colours of Vitlapindi

The Lord’s clay idol was taken through the Car Street in a golden palanquin before it was submerged in the Temple pond. The Lord was dressed in a diamond armour inside the sanctum sanctorum.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 18:23 IST

Follow Us

The two-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations ended with the immersion of Sri Krishna’s clay statue in Udupi Krishna Temple pond, Madhwa Sarowar, on Thursday.

‘Sri Krishna Leelotsava,’ also known as ‘Vitlapindi’ or ‘Mosarukudike Habba,’ drew thousands of devotees. The Car Street was decorated with flowers and ‘Tulasi’ leaves. The cultural festivities and tiger dances were a huge draw among the devotees.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Udupi Paryaya Krishnapura mutt pontiff Sri Vidyasagara Teertha Swamiji distributes 'Chakkuli' and 'laddoo' as prasadam as the devotees stretch their hands, during Vittlapindi celebrations.</p></div>

Udupi Paryaya Krishnapura mutt pontiff Sri Vidyasagara Teertha Swamiji distributes 'Chakkuli' and 'laddoo' as prasadam as the devotees stretch their hands, during Vittlapindi celebrations.

Credit: DH Photo

The members of the tiger dance troupes with their acrobatics and steps placed in sync with the drum beats left the devotees spellbound. Many folk troupes performed one-of-a-kind folk ballets.

Other folk teams included ‘Thattiraya,’ ‘Dollu Kunita’,’ ‘Marakalu,’ ‘Gombeyata,’ ‘Kamsa Mahishasura,’ cultural tableau and traditional dance styles. Ravi Katpadi’s one-of-a-kind Sea Folk outfit sent a chill down the spine of many onlookers.

After immersing the idol of the presiding deity Lord Krishna, seers from Krishnapura Mutt, Kaniyur Mutt, and Shiroor Mutt, Vidyasagara Theertha, Vidyavallabha Theertha, and Vedavardhana Theertha, took a dip in the Madhwa Sarovara.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Golla' people break the pot of milk and curds at Vittlapindi (Mosarukudike) celebrations in Car Street, Udupi on Thursday.</p></div>

'Golla' people break the pot of milk and curds at Vittlapindi (Mosarukudike) celebrations in Car Street, Udupi on Thursday.

Credit: DH Photo

The Lord’s clay idol was taken through the Car Street in a golden palanquin before it was submerged in the Temple pond. The Lord was dressed in a diamond armour inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Prasadam like laddoos, chakkuli, fruits, and coconut pieces with flowers, were handed to the waiting devotees by the seers at Annavittala Vedike. The earthen pots with saffron, red-coloured water, milk and curds, hanging from wooden poles designed as Gopuras, were smashed to smithereens by the men disguised as cowherds (Gollas).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 18:23 IST)
KarnatakaUdupiJanmashtami

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT