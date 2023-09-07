Udupi: Rathabeedhi soaks in the colours of Vitlapindi

The two-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations ended with the immersion of Sri Krishna’s clay statue in Udupi Krishna Temple pond, Madhwa Sarowar, on Thursday.
‘Sri Krishna Leelotsava,’ also known as ‘Vitlapindi’ or ‘Mosarukudike Habba,’ drew thousands of devotees. The Car Street was decorated with flowers and ‘Tulasi’ leaves. The cultural festivities and tiger dances were a huge draw among the devotees.
The members of the tiger dance troupes with their acrobatics and steps placed in sync with the drum beats left the devotees spellbound. Many folk troupes performed one-of-a-kind folk ballets.
Other folk teams included ‘Thattiraya,’ ‘Dollu Kunita’,’ ‘Marakalu,’ ‘Gombeyata,’ ‘Kamsa Mahishasura,’ cultural tableau and traditional dance styles. Ravi Katpadi’s one-of-a-kind Sea Folk outfit sent a chill down the spine of many onlookers.
After immersing the idol of the presiding deity Lord Krishna, seers from Krishnapura Mutt, Kaniyur Mutt, and Shiroor Mutt, Vidyasagara Theertha, Vidyavallabha Theertha, and Vedavardhana Theertha, took a dip in the Madhwa Sarovara.
The Lord’s clay idol was taken through the Car Street in a golden palanquin before it was submerged in the Temple pond. The Lord was dressed in a diamond armour inside the sanctum sanctorum.
Prasadam like laddoos, chakkuli, fruits, and coconut pieces with flowers, were handed to the waiting devotees by the seers at Annavittala Vedike. The earthen pots with saffron, red-coloured water, milk and curds, hanging from wooden poles designed as Gopuras, were smashed to smithereens by the men disguised as cowherds (Gollas).