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Udupi woman cheated of Rs 11.75 lakh in online trading scam

A case has been registered at the CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the BNS.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeUdupionline scam

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