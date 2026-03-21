<p>Udupi: A woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>has been cheated of Rs 11.75 lakh in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-crime">online trading scam </a>after being lured through a YouTube video and a WhatsApp group promising high profits.<br><br>In a complaint, the victim said that she initially came across a YouTube video related to “Amar Ujala Bonus” trading and downloaded an app by the same name to learn about stock trading. About 15 days later, she was added to a WhatsApp group titled “A20 Stock Market Profit Guide,” where online classes on trading were conducted.</p>.Udupi woman loses Rs 7.1 lakh in online parcel scam.<p>The accused later shared a link and instructed her to download another application named “SALT CAP.” She was asked to complete KYC formalities in the app. Subsequently, she was guided to invest in a trading firm called “Saltovo Capital Exclusive Stock Account.”<br><br>Following the instructions of the accused, Sahana transferred money in multiple installments to various bank accounts between March 6, and March 14. In total, she transferred Rs 11,75,000.</p><p>However, neither the invested amount nor any promised returns were paid. Realising she had been cheated, she approached the police.<br><br>A case has been registered at the CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the BNS. </p>