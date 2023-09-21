UG medical seat mop-up round: Karnataka HC stays seat allotment to students already admitted

"In fact, the proviso would rule that in case where a student has been allotted seat and admission formalities have been completed by paying the fees and the student fails to report to the college on the last date and time specified, it mandates that such allotment shall be treated as cancelled and the student will not be considered for allotment of seat in the subsequent rounds and such cancelled seat shall be reverted back to the pool and the fee paid is forfeited. By the impugned notification, the respondent – KEA has attempted to do exactly what is prohibited by the very Rules," the bench said.