<p>The government is planning to discontinue the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that have failed to attract students for the last three years, including those that had single digit admissions for consecutive three years.</p>.<p>Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar mentioned this in the Council, in reply to a question (un-starred) by K Vivekananda of the JD(S). </p>.<p>The minister said, “We are assessing the process to discontinue the courses which are not in demand anymore. Basically, those courses recorded single digit or zero admissions in the last 3 years.”</p>.Admission to Physiotherapy UG courses through NEET now.<p>As per details provided by the minister, course combinations which are not opted for by students are in all streams, including arts, science and <br>commerce.</p>.<p>As much as 80% of the government degree colleges and university departments are not getting students for some of the course combinations.</p>.<p>This includes MA in English, Kannada, Sociology, Political Science, Economics, MSc in Mathematics, Physics and a few courses in Commerce. At the undergraduate level, combinations like History-Kannada-Psychology, Kannada-Political Science-History, Economics-History-Kannada, Journalism-History-Economics and English-Journalism-Psychology have few takers. </p>.<p>“The courses and subject combinations which have no demand vary from college to college. The idea is to discontinue the courses in two levels, one in general for a few courses at the state level by stopping affiliation and admissions. Another, by discontinuing admissions at the particular college level,” said an official from the department.</p>.<p>“Not just colleges, even postgraduate departments in universities are facing the problem. It is mainly because of students showing interest in pursuing professional courses,” said the official.</p>.<p>As shared by the official, courses with no demand or less demand are in arts stream and it is because of the declining trend to study arts subjects at the pre-university level.</p>