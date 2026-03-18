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Ugadi 2026 Date: When is the festival, puja time, rituals, and significance

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 19. According to the Hindu calendar, the Padya Tithi begins at 6:52 am on that day and ends at 4:52 am on March 20.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 08:49 IST
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