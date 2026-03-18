<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugadi">Ugadi</a> festival marks the beginning of a new <em>Samvatsara</em> (year) and is one among the most significant festivals in southern India. The name <em>“</em>Ugadi<em>"</em> comes from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanskrit">Sanskrit</a>—“yuga” meaning era and “Adi” meaning beginning—together indicating the start of a new age. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, coinciding with the arrival of spring.</p><p><strong>When is Ugadi 2026? </strong></p><p>This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 19. According to the Hindu calendar, the <em>Padya</em> <em>Tithi</em> begins at 6:52 am on Thursday day and ends at 4:52 am on Friday (March 20).</p><p><strong>How is it celebrated?</strong></p><p>The auspicious day typically starts with an oil bath ritual before sunrise, followed by prayers. A key ritual is <em>Panchanga Sravanam</em>, where priests or elders share predictions for the year ahead, covering aspects like rainfall, agriculture, and overall prosperity.</p><p>A central part of the festival is the preparation of <em>Ugadi Pachadi</em>, a dish that blends six tastes—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent, and spicy. It symbolises the varied experiences of life and the need to accept them with balance.</p>.Ugadi festivities continue in Bengaluru despite LPG crisis.<p>The houses are decorated with mango leaves that are tied as <em>toranas</em> on doors as the leaves are believed to be sacred and to bring good fortune and positive energy into a home. The festival is also celebrated with rangoli designs.</p><p><strong>Significance</strong></p><p>The festival marks renewal, prosperity and the start of a fresh annual cycle.</p><p>Beyond rituals, Ugadi carries a deeper meaning. It encourages reflection on the past while welcoming the future with hope. </p><p>Ugadi coincides with Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, another New Year celebration, though customs differ across regions. </p><p>The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri in northern India, adding to its broader spiritual significance.</p>