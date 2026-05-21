Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

UGC-NET June 2026 application deadline extended till May 23: NTA

The last date for payment of examination fee has also been extended till May 23 up to 11:50 pm.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 01:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 01:03 IST
India NewsNTAUGC-NET

Follow us on :

Follow Us