<p>New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination till May 23.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the agency said the last date for submission of application forms has been extended from May 20 to May 23, up to 10 am.</p>.<p>The last date for payment of examination fee has also been extended till May 23 up to 11:50 pm.</p>.<p>The correction window for editing particulars in the application form will now remain open from May 25 to May 27 till 11:50 pm, instead of the earlier schedule of May 22 to May 24.</p>.UGC-NET June session 2026: Applications open till May 20, NTA issues fresh guidelines.<p>"The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026," the agency said.</p>.<p>It said the decision was taken in continuation of its April 29 public notice regarding submission of online application forms for UGC-NET June 2026 for award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as assistant professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.</p>.<p>The NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026, enabling the aspiring candidates to apply, the agency said. </p>