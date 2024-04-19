Unable to pay fine of Rs 7.6 lakhs, Karnataka man languishes in Saudi Arabia for four years: Report

Mohammad Khalid, a man from Karnataka, has been stuck in a small place in Saudi Arabia for the last four years since he was unable to pay a fine of Rs 7.6 lakh that was levied upon him due to his conviction in a road accident case, the Times of India reported.

Recently, the news of Rs 34 crore being raised through crowdfunding to release a Kerala man facing death sentence for murdering his employer's differently abled son went viral throughout the country.

However, Khalid has not had such luck thus far. His parents had appealed to friends and authorities to help arrange the sum required through crowdfunding, but all requests have fallen on deaf ears till date.