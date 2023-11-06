Unclaimed boxes trigger panic at Shivamogga railway station

Two unclaimed boxes were found in the parking lot of Shivamogga Railway Station on Sunday, giving rise to a lot of suspicion as well as creating fear.
The iron boxes are covered in jute bag with ‘Bangladesh’ being written on them. The bomb and dog squad rushed to the spot.
The boxes were first sighted by autorickshaw drivers who immediately informed Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector B N Kuberappa. The RPF personnel rushed to the spot and later informed Jayanagar Police station in the city.
During the inspection, it was found that the boxes were locked up and as such the contents inside the box were not known. However, in case of explosives being present inside the box, a bomb disposal squad is needed to diffuse them. Sources said that a bomb disposal squad from Bengaluru might arrive Sunday late night.
The area where boxes were found has been cordoned off to public. Further, tight security has been provided. Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomraddi inspected the spot.
One detained
Based on CCTV camera footage, a man from Tiptur in Tumakuru district has reportedly been detained in this regard. It is said that two people, who came in a cab (yellow plate), had kept the boxes in the parking lot before returning in the car.