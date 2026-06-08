'No ID, no entry': Karnataka orders strict age verification at pubs & bars to curb underage drinking

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Karnataka enforces strict ID checks at liquor outlets to prevent underage drinking after a study revealed high adolescent alcohol use.
Key points
• New age verification rules
All liquor-serving establishments must verify government-issued IDs before entry or service, with owners held accountable for violations.
• Police enforcement mandate
Police must ensure CCTV compliance and coordinate with schools and parents to curb underage drinking, warning of severe penalties for non-compliance.
• Health risks highlighted
A study found one in three adolescents surveyed were at risk of health issues linked to alcohol or tobacco use, exceeding national averages.
• Legal drinking age
The legal age for drinking in Karnataka remains 18, with the new rules aimed at strict enforcement.
Key statistics
One in three
Adolescents at risk of health issues due to alcohol or tobacco
18
Legal drinking age in Karnataka
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:09 IST