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Underground gas pipeline leakage leads to fire in Karnataka's Bidar; locals call fire dept for action

Fire department personnel who rushed to the spot within a minutes and extinguished the fire
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:35 IST
KarnatakaLPGBidargas leak

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