<p>Bidar: A major tragedy was averted as the venue near Jail Colony caught fire here on Tuesday morning following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas-leak">leakage </a>of an underground LPG gas pipeline on the roadside. </p><p>Local residents called Bharat Gas Company which connected the gas pipeline to the houses. When the company authorities did not respond to their calls, they contacted<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire-and-emergency-services"> fire department </a>personnel who rushed to the spot within a minutes and extinguished the fire which was burning up to a height of 7-8 meters.</p>.Scrap godown fire in Bengaluru's Begur sparks panic, damages migrant sheds.<p>The company authorities arrived at the spot and fixed the gas pipeline leakage after few hours. The locals took the company authorities to task for failing to arrive to the spot on time. </p><p>Urging the district administration to take strict action against the company authorities, they demanded proper precautionary measures to prevent such incidents. </p>