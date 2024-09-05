Unearthing the history of Mangaluru’s heritage wells 

In October 2019, a dilapidated well was uncovered during road construction near Bolar Leewell in Mangaluru. This well is believed to have been constructed by British officer G Lee Morris, who served the region as Principal Collector from 1863 to 1864. The public well once served about 50 families in the area close to River Netravati. As the city began to grow, the mouth of the well was closed around 50 years ago. Later, a bus shelter was built nearby, but the place continued to be called Leewell bus stop.