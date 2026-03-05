Unesco heritage committee to visit Hampi in April

<p>Hubballi: Unesco’s World Heritage Committee is likely to visit Hampi in the second week of April to assess the conservation status of the Vijayanagara kingdom’s monuments.</p>.<p>A senior officer told DH that the reactive monitoring committee was visiting the world heritage site following complaints of monument mismanagement and perceived threats from development works.</p>.<p>Hampi attracts one of the highest numbers of visitors in the state. However, it has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons, including vandalism of monuments, the collapse of a portion of Saalu Mantapa, gangrape of a foreign woman tourist and a local homestay owner and the murder of a male tourist from Odisha.</p>.<p>A team of the International Council on Monuments and Sites is visiting Hampi after a 25-year gap.</p>.Beyond Hampi: Discovering the serenity of Kishkindha .<p>In 2001, the international committee had to intervene to prevent the construction of a bridge near Virupaksha temple on the banks of the Tungabhadra river.</p>.<p>In April, the team, consisting of international-level experts, is expected to visit all protected monuments in the core and buffer zones of the heritage site and note the threats to these structures.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Endangered tag</p>.<p>“If the committee feels there is a perceived threat to the existence of these historical monuments, it could issue a notice seeking measures the state will take to protect the outstanding universal value of the monuments. If the authorities concerned, in this case state government and ASI, fail to provide a satisfactory plan of action, Unesco could place Hampi on endangered list,” said a highly placed source. </p>.<p>There are over 1,250 historical sites within the world heritage area, including 57 centrally protected monuments.</p>.<p>While the state government must conserve and restore the remaining monuments, locals allege that many sites have already been damaged or lost their character due to negligence.</p>.<p>“Thanks to recognition by Unesco, construction activity in the core zone has been restricted — a step that is safeguarding the heritage landscape,” said Krishna Devaraya, a descendant of the Vijayanagara dynasty.</p>.<p>He said numerous illegal resorts and unauthorised structures had come up in and around Hampi. </p>.<p>Krishna Devaraya said they must be identified and removed to maintain the sanctity and authenticity of the region. Illegal stone quarrying also poses a threat to Hampi’s legacy, he said.</p>.<p>“A comprehensive master plan guidelines should be implemented. Local communities should be encouraged and empowered to promote sustainable tourism. Strict action must be taken against anyone violating regulations or engaging in illegal activities,” he said, adding that adequate public infrastructure, including clean restrooms and drinking water facilities, should be provided to tourists.</p>.<p>Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority commissioner Ramesh Vatgal said financial constraints were the main hurdle in conserving and protecting monuments.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">CCTV cameras</p>.<p>“We need to address issues like solid waste management, drinking water, cleanliness and security of visitors and monuments. We will send a proposal to the state government for the installation of CCTV cameras and a centralised monitoring for better <br />protection”.</p>.<p>Ramesh said even during the previous visit, the Unesco team had made several suggestions to improve the visitor experience at Hampi.</p>.<p>“Several of the suggestions have not been implemented yet,” he said.</p>.<p>Tourism department secretary Thrilok Chandra K V said the dates for the Unesco team’s visit had not yet been finalised.</p>.<p>“The team is expected to make suggestions and we will implement them. The government has taken several measures to improve facilities for visitors. The clearance of unauthorised homestays and resorts in the core and buffer zones is a step in the right direction”.</p>.<p>He said the speedy verdict in the gangrape and murder cases at Sanapur had sent a stern warning, and the death penalty could act as a <br />deterrent. </p>