Union Minister Jitendra Singh hails institutes for contribution to space mission

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology, lauded the contributions of the country’s premier institutes to recent space missions.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Raman Research Institute (RRI), Dr Singh said the success stories of missions such as Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, and the recent XPoSat mission, which involved scientists from RRI, have effectively showcased India’s talent on the global stage. “The ascent of India’s growth has already started,” he added.
Advocating for collaboration among scientists and scientific institutions, Dr Singh highlighted the need for collective efforts to drive the country’s growth. He expressed hope that India would achieve greater heights by 2047, in line with the vision of doyens of Indian science.
Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of the Homi Bhabha National Institute and former Chairman of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), underscored the vital role of research-led industries in propelling the nation’s economy.
“Today, the bigger driver is research-led industries, where frontier research penetrates industrial operations. I look forward to an India where industries are churning out research-led products that are ahead of time. And this is where institutions like RRI can make a big difference,” Dr Kakodkar said.
RRI’s Governing Council Member and former Isro Chairman AS Kiran Kumar spoke on the institute’s plans for the next 25 years. “From the National Quantum Mission to the space mission XPoSat, RRI is involved in several missions and continues the scientific legacy laid by Professor Raman. Now, the institute needs to ponder upon areas it will work on over the next 25 years,” he said.
Founded in 1948, RRI celebrated its Platinum Jubilee year in 2023. The year was filled with multiple international and national conferences, workshops, and scientific talks by eminent scientists, colloquia to celebrate the 75 years of the institute’s scientific journey.