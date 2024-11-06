Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Union Minister Kumaraswamy approaches Karnataka HC seeking to quash FIR against him

The petition, submitted by Kumaraswamy and his associates, contends that Inspector General of Police M Chandrashekhar's complaint was 'malafide' and driven by 'political motives.'
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 13:17 IST
Karnataka NewsH D KumaraswamyKarnataka High CourtFIR

Follow us on :

Follow Us