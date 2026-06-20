Union Minister Pralhad Joshi objects to Karnataka govt demanding caste certificates for PMGKAY ration

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Pralhad%20Joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Saturday strongly objected to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>government's decision to require caste certificates from beneficiaries seeking ration under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).</p><p>Joshi said he has directed his ministry officials to seek a detailed explanation from the state authorities over the reported practice. </p><p>According to multiple complaints, officials in Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies department have been asking PMGKAY beneficiaries to furnish caste certificates while issuing subsidised food grains. The minister emphasised that only Aadhaar seeding and biometric authentication are mandatory for availing benefits under the scheme. </p><p> “Seeking caste certificates at PDS outlets is illegal and violates established guidelines and standard operating procedures,” Joshi said in a statement. </p><p>“I have directed my office to obtain complete details regarding the matter and seek an explanation from the authorities concerned,” he added.</p>.Joshi warns of subsidy cut if PMGKAY receipts, messages not issued.<p>Joshi reiterated the Modi government’s position that access to food is a fundamental right and that grains are distributed based on economic criteria and entitlements under the National Food Security Act, without any discrimination.</p><p>“Why should poor and marginalised families be forced to run from office to office every month carrying caste certificates when their identity and eligibility have already been verified through established mechanisms?” the minister questioned.</p><p>He also pointed out that the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ initiative was launched to ensure seamless access to subsidised food grains across the country. Imposing additional local conditions, he said, creates unnecessary hurdles and goes against the spirit of the scheme.</p><p>Joshi stressed that no administrative barriers should prevent food grains from reaching the poor and deserving sections of society, the statement said. </p>