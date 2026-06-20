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Homeindiakarnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi objects to Karnataka govt demanding caste certificates for PMGKAY ration

Joshi stressed that no administrative barriers should prevent food grains from reaching the poor and deserving sections of society.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaPralhad Joshi

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