Union Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks high-level probe into alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities

<p>Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> has urged the Karnataka government to order a high-level inquiry into allegations of abuse of office and nepotism against Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar.</p>.<p>In a separate letters to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">Chief Minister D K Shivakumar</a>, Joshi sought a transparent investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the posts of Industrial Extension Officers. These allegations had raised serious concerns over the integrity and credibility of the state's premier recruitment agency.</p>.<p>In his letter to CM, Joshi said, a detailed report submitted by the KPSC Secretary to the government has pointed to large-scale irregularities in the recruitment process. The Chief Minister must ensure a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter.</p>.<p>The Union Minister alleged that Sahukar's daughters were among the candidates for the Industrial Extension Officer posts. Despite being the Chairman of the Commission, Sahukar allegedly participated in the recruitment process involving his daughters and also signed the final selection proceedings released recently.</p>.KPSC: Opposition BJP demands re-exam, special team probe.<p>Joshi contended that such actions were in clear violation of the principles of natural justice and amounted to a serious breach of ethical standards expected from the head of a constitutional recruitment body.</p>.<p>The Union Minister also raised questions over the eligibility of one of Sahukar's daughters under the reservation category. He charged that the prescribed income criteria had not been fulfilled and that false information may have been furnished to claim reservation benefits. If proven, he said, such violations would amount to a grave injustice to deserving candidates and cast a shadow over the entire recruitment process.</p>.<p>Seeking immediate government intervention, Joshi called upon the Chief Minister to order a high-level, transparent inquiry to restore public confidence in the KPSC.</p>.<p>He has also written separately to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, requesting that the allegations be treated with utmost seriousness.</p>.<p>Stating that the controversy has affected the credibility of the KPSC and undermined the merit-based recruitment system, Joshi said a comprehensive investigation was essential to safeguard the sanctity of the Commission and ensure justice to lakhs of government job aspirants.</p>