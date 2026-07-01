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Homeindiakarnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks high-level probe into alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities

Seeking immediate government intervention, Joshi called upon the Chief Minister to order a high-level, transparent inquiry to restore public confidence in the KPSC.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 19:18 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 19:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarPralhad JoshiRecruitmentKPSCirregularities

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