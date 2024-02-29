Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe into alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has sought a centrally monitored investigation by the NIA into the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from the Congress in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

Terming the incident as a 'security breach of seditious nature', the senior BJP leader said it is imperative to uncover the identities of the perpetrators and any potential instigators behind this reprehensible act.

"Also, the local law enforcement agencies may face undue pressure or influence," she said urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate an NIA probe.

Supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans after his election victory at Vidhana Soudha, which houses the legislature and state secretariat, on Tuesday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said there was an infiltration of certain individuals, purportedly supporters of Hussain, who brazenly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

"This reprehensible act, captured on video and disseminated widely by the media, tarnishes the sanctity of Vidhana Soudha— a bastion where our Constitution should be venerated and safeguarded," the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.