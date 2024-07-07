Union Minister V Somanna apologises for 'homage to Advani' gaffe

Soon, the minister realised his mistake, offered a public apology and left the meeting in a hurry. Bangalore Rural BJP MP Dr C N Manjunath also fell prey to the fake news about Advani’s death. At a felicitation programme in Kunigal, the MP asked the meeting, attended by former minister D Nagarajaiah, D Krishnakumar and hundreds of BJP and JD(S) workers, to observe a minute silence to pay homage to the departed soul. After learning that the news was a hoax and that Advani is fine, the MP regretted falling for fake news about Advani’s death.