Union Minister V Somanna flags off Solapur-Hassan Express with new stop at Channarayapatna railway station

<p>Channarayapatna: Union Minister of State in Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Jal Shakti <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is that the country’s development should begin from the district, and go down the taluk, hobli and panchayat levels, and he has given a message accordingly”.</p><p>Speaking at a programme held at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/channarayapatna">Channarayapatna</a> railway station on Sunday to inaugurate the stoppage of the Solapur Express in Hassan distrcit, he said, "We have provided this train service, which was a long-awaited demand. This has provided a historic connection to Channarayapatna, the gateway to Shravanabelagola”, he said.</p><p>“Prime Minister Modi has sanctioned railway projects worth Rs 2.94 lakh crore for the development of the nation. The contribution of former PM H D Deve Gowda should be remembered in this situation. His contribution to Hassan district is immense”, he added.</p>.No place for politics when it comes to nation's development, says Union Minister V Somanna. <p>Around 13,800 level crossing gates have been eliminated across the country in the last 10 years by constructing underpasses or over bridges. Out of 707 level crossings in Karnataka, works are at progress at more than 400 places. Around 37 trains, which were suspended during COVID-19 lockdown period, have resumed operation. The trains with 12 to 14 coaches have been upgraded to 21 coaches and are operated at a speed of 110 to 130-kms, he said.</p><p>The Hassan railway station is upgraded at a cost of Rs 32 crore under Amrut Bharat Yojana, and Arsikere station at a cost of Rs 22 crore. Sakleshpur station is also being upgraded. This is not the only train (Solapur Express). More trains will be operated on this route, Somanna said.</p><p>Channarayapatna MLA C N Balakrishna said, “The demand of thousands of people has been fulfilled with this. We had met Somanna and submitted a memorandum. Former PM Deve Gowda, MP C N Manjunath too had recommended this".</p><p>The MLA also urged for diversion of Tirupati and Mumbai trains via Channarayapatna, which would help a lot of labourers, employees and travellers, he explained.</p><p>MP Shreyas Patel said that the stoppage of Solapur Express at Channarayapatna is a historical day. "I had submitted a memorandum to Somanna and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav," he said.</p><p>Ex-MLC M A Gopalaswamy, MLA H K Suresh, ex MLAs K S Lingesh, C S Puttegowda, officials and leaders were present.</p>