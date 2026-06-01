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Homeindiakarnataka

Union Minister V Somanna flags off Solapur-Hassan Express with new stop at Channarayapatna railway station

'Around 13,800 level crossing gates have been eliminated across the country in the last 10 years by constructing underpasses or over bridges,' said V Somanna.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaV SomannaChannarayapatna

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