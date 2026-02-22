<p>In a bid to ensure equal opportunities to all sub-castes clubbed under various groups in the internal reservation matrix, recruitment for universities will no longer be department-specific affairs. The Karnataka government has given ‘in-principle’ approval to a new policy wherein each university will be treated as a single entity and vacancies across departments brought under a single umbrella for the purpose of <br>recruitment.</p>.<p>This was decided at the high-level meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Internal Reservation jointly chaired by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa.</p>.Karnataka High Court tells CS to set up panel to protect Sarakki lake.<p>Treating departments as individual entities results in a representation gap since there are only one or two sanctioned posts for some subjects. For instance, when candidates classified under internal reservation groups A, B and C applied for positions in a single department, only those from Group A were found to secure jobs.</p>.<p>“By treating the entire university as a single unit, the government aims to pool all vacancies across departments. This approach will allow for a more balanced distribution of opportunities under the internal reservation policy, ensuring representation for all sub-groups in the Scheduled Caste umbrella,” read the statement released to the press after the <br>meeting.</p>.<p>Mahadevappa said that students and youngsters from SC communities had flagged many issues with the recruitment process at universities. “Their concerns are legitimate. To prevent the spirit of the internal reservation policy from being diluted, we have decided to treat the university as a single unit,” said the Social Welfare Minister, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to implementing the Supreme Court’s order on internal reservation. The state would soon evolve a framework for the new recruitment policy, he added.</p>.<p>Queried about the ongoing debate on the classification of 101 SC communities into various categories, Mahadevappa expressed concern over attempts to create divisions among the SCs. While acknowledging feedback from experts and youngsters on the issue, he however warned against ‘politically motivated’ efforts to foment discord between SC communities.</p>.<p>“As the people’s representatives, it is our duty to listen and analyse with a balanced mind to ensure justice. We are committed to a system that ensures equitable distribution of justice so no one is left behind,” Mahadevappa said.</p>