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Unless 'exceptional circumstances', detenue can't dictate place of confinement: Karnataka High Court

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said this while dismissing the petition filed by Irfan Pasha alias Batan, who is under detention at Central Prison in Ballari.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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