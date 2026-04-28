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Unmapped voters in Karnataka should seek inclusion: Chief electoral officer

The Election Commission stating that mapping is only a 'table-top exercise' by the booth level officers (BLOs), has triggered concern over the absence of mandatory door-to-door verification.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:58 IST
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