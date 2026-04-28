<p>Bengaluru: What should a voter in Karnataka who does not figure in the 2002 electoral rolls do to avoid exclusion or deletion during the ongoing voter mapping exercise?</p>.<p>Amid rising apprehensions over the ongoing voter mapping exercise in Karnataka, a precursor to the yet-to-be notified Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar, on Monday, clarified, “Electors whose names appear in both 2002 and 2025 rolls are being treated as self-mapped, while those missing from the 2002 rolls are categorised as ‘progeny’ linked to parents or grandparents who are enrolled as a voter in the 2002 database. However, electors who cannot be mapped through either method can still secure inclusion by submitting any of 11 prescribed documents.”</p>.Satish Jarkiholi urges AICC chief \nto address leadership issue in Karnataka.<p>The Election Commission stating that mapping is only a “table-top exercise” by the booth level officers (BLOs), has triggered concern over the absence of mandatory door-to-door verification. Also, voters are not being directly informed of their mapping status and must independently check online or track down their BLO.</p>.<p>“BLOs are trained to map using the 2002 and 2025 rolls. Currently, voters are not required to verify mapping themselves. However, if voters wish to check, they can download the ECI Net app, enter their EPIC number and choose to call the concerned BLO,” said Anbukumar.</p>.<p>To a question about families that are entirely absent from the 2002 rolls and how such cases will be verified on the ground, the CEO said, “Electors who cannot be mapped can still secure inclusion by submitting any of 11 prescribed documents. Eligible applicants may also file Form 6 with the concerned Electoral Registration Officer, either online or offline,” said Anbukumar.</p>.<p>The 11 documents permissible under SIR are birth certificate, passport, matriculation or higher‑education certificate, government‑issued identity card or pension order, permanent residence (domicile) certificate, forest‑rights certificate, caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC), national register of citizens document, family register, Land or house‑allotment certificate, and government identity documents dated before 1987. However, Aadhaar, PAN and driving licences will not be considered as standalone proof.</p>