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Karnataka | Unprecedented rains pour misery on Bailhongal, Saundatti

Sharp showers left roads flooded inconveniencing the motorists.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 23:53 IST
KarnatakaRainfall

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