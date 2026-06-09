Karnataka | Unprecedented rains pour misery on Bailhongal, Saundatti; red alert sounded

<p>Bengaluru: A red alert has been sounded in the coastal region and two Malnad districts - Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru for Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rain, coupled with thunder and lightning.</p>.<p>The IMD has heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, forecast for Kodagu, Hassan, Belagavi, Haveri and Dharwad districts for Tuesday. An orange alert has been sounded for the aforementioned districts.</p>.<p>After a brief lull, heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts intermittently on Monday. The coastal towns of Uttara Kannada - Bhatkal, Honnavar and Karwar - received heavy rains in spells. Rainwaters gushed into the premises of Bhatkal taluk hospital, causing grave hardships to the patients and staff. Sharp showers left roads flooded inconveniencing the motorists.</p>.Rain, swollen rivers bring misery to Kalyana Karnataka districts.<p>Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts experienced light to moderate showers on Monday, the Malnad districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday. The Shivamogga district administration has asked the people living close to the banks downstream of Tunga reservoir to move to safer places as the authorities may release water from the dam.</p>.<p>Up north, heavy rains hit normal life in Bailhongal, Chennammana Kittur, Yeragatti and Saundatti taluks in Belagavi district on Monday. Skies opened up in the evening and it poured for three hours.</p>.<p>Bailhongal received unprecedented rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in the evening. After a three-hour spell, bikes and auto rickshaws were seen floating on the flooded roads, Rainwater gushed into many houses in several residential areas.</p>.<p>The downpour disrupted the Monday shandy in Bailhongal as the sharp rain forced the vendors to take shelter along with yield at shops and under-construction buildings.</p>.<p>A YouTuber, Eshwar Shiledar, staged a dharna on a flooded road in Bailhongal’s Kulkarni Galli condemning the apathy of the civic authorities in repairing road and decongesting drains in the town. The video and photos of the demonstration in the rain are doing rounds on social media.</p>.Heavy rains fill up water bodies, damages houses in Kittur Karnataka region.<p>Siddanakolla falls came alive at Yellamana Gudda in Saundatti. Acres of the farmland remained submerged. Tree fall and uprooting of electricity poles were reported and the vehicular movement came to a standstill in the <br />region.</p>.<p>Unrelenting rains in the past three days have affected normal life in Rattihalli town and parts of taluk in Haveri district. Acres of agricultural land have been flooded disrupting the farming activities. </p>.<p>Nargund in Gadag taluk and parts of Bagalkot district, including Kerur and Rabkavi-Banahatti, also received copious rains, bringing cheer to farmers ahead of kharif season.</p>