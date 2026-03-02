<p>Mysuru: Mysore silk, the Geographical Indication-tagged brand, is not just a fabric, but a heritage, an emotion. </p>.<p>But a plan to build a sports stadium on a 5-acre buffer land of the yarn reeling unit of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) at T Narsipur in the district threatens to take the sheen off the silk brand, known for the authenticity, purity and quality of the Zari thread used. </p>.<p>KSIC’s net profit (after tax) has tripled and production of sarees has almost doubled in the past 5 years, while prices have gone up by 15% in 2 years.</p>.<p>The demand for KSIC’s sarees is double the output, thanks to new colours and designs it introduces from time to time. </p>.KSIC employees continue stir: Mysore silk saree lovers greeted with empty racks at showrooms.<p>So, there is huge scope for expansion of KSIC units rather than closing them, say its officials. </p>.<p>Production of sarees has doubled from 280 sarees to 400 sarees per day with an increase in looms from 189 to 319 at the corporation’s weaving units at Mysuru and Channapatna (Bengaluru south district).</p>.<p>Prices are up by 15% in the past 2 years, due to the rise in gold and silver prices as the Zari thread has 65% silver and 0.65% gold.</p>.<p>KSIC is adding 20 more looms to produce 60 more sarees per day, according to its managing director Zehera Naseem. </p>.<p>Its general manager (personnel and operations) Uma said, “We purchase about 2,000 kg of cocoons daily, mainly in Shidlagatta, Ramanagar and Kollegal.</p>.<p>The reeling unit in T Narsipur processes this to 250 to 300 kg silk yarn per day. Currently, the Mysuru unit has 229 looms, including mechanical jacquard looms for new design zaris. The finishing happens here. The production of Mysore silk has increased from 1,500-1,700 meters (280 sarees) in 2021 to 2,200 meters per day (400 sarees per day) now”.</p>.<p>“KSIC is involving in-house designers and consultant fashion designers to come up with exotic colour combinations and designs of saree borders,” KSIC officials said. </p>.<p>In such a scenario, all efforts must be made to increase production, say the corporation’s employees. </p>.<p>They said that the proposal by the department of youth empowerment and sports to take over land in the T Narsipur factory for a stadium should be dropped.</p>.<p>They fear the closure of the T Narsipur unit and loss of jobs, as the stadium cannot exist next to a 5 tph (tonnes per hour), the 2 tph boilers and the dump yard of cinder ash generated by burning coal at the unit. </p>.<p>The 5 acres of land proposed for the stadium will block the way to transport 5 tonnes of coal per day to the unit. The pipeline from River Cauvery, transporting water to the facility, also passes through this buffer land.</p>.<p>Foreseeing closure of the unit, they say weaving of the famed sarees will come to a halt since there will be no raw material (yarn).</p>