Unscientific work, heavy rain behind Shirur landslide: Report

Bengaluru: A technical study of the landslide in Shirur has blamed unscientific works on NH-66, a road widened by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), as the reason for the disaster that claimed eight lives even as the NHAI insisted it was an unavoidable natural calamity.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), which assessed the landslide, has submitted a preliminary report to the government that raises several questions over the works and suggests immediate and long-term measures to prevent further damage.

"The natural drainage flows have been disturbed, the slide area and the left flank are structurally deformed, presenting gouge-like material, multi-temporal satellite imagery indicates anthropogenic interference on the slopes," are among the observations made by the GSI report that has been accessed by DH.