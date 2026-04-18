Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Unseen, Devadasi women endure the burden alone

In Karnataka, historical records trace the origins of the tradition to the 8th century, when it was associated with temple service.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 April 2026, 19:28 IST
KarnatakaSpecialsInSightDevadasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us